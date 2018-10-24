BOISE — A federal political action committee created in July reports that it received a $25,000 contribution from the Coeur d'Alene Tribe but has spent no money.

Strength and Progress posted its quarterly report Monday to the Federal Election Commission's website. The super PAC has said it will spend money on Native American issues nationally.

Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan is a member of the tribe and told the Idaho Press that her campaign helped advise the super PAC when it formed but has had no involvement since.

She says her campaign hasn't received any money from Strength and Progress and won't receive any.

The tribe and Jordan's campaign manager, Nate Kelly, both say the tribe asked Kelly how it could support Native American issues and Kelly recommended setting up the super PAC.

