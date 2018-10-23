BOISE — Whether you've already voted or are planning to on November 6, it's crucial you get your voice heard.

Among those Idahoans wanting to make a difference are those experiencing homelessness. So two local homeless shelters teamed up to make it happen for them.

Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services and Corpus Christi House staff started passing out flyers on Monday, getting the word out about what our homeless need to know to vote, and how the shelters are helping on Election Day.

This is the first time the shelters have attempted to get out the vote in this way; they say they saw a need and connected resources with it.

“This is to help our homeless population use their voice and vote. So during 'Monday Meet-up' a volunteer with Corpus actually did research on how we could help our homeless be able to vote. Then on November 6 Interfaith and Corpus are working together to run shuttles to the precinct, which is at the Boys and Girls Club,” Interfaith Sanctuary co-director Jodi Peterson said. ;“I love for people to feel that sense of power to be able to cast their vote for something that matters. No one should be without that right."

“I think everyone should have a voice,” Matthew Scott, who's experiencing homelessness and started Idaho Tiny House Association, said. "These folks here they don't know their rights. Nobody explains it to 'em."

"We got the same right as everyone else even though we're in a different situation than somebody is," Troy Minton, who uses Corpus Christi day shelter services, told KTVB.

But in wanting to exercise that right and express the voice those experiencing homeless often don't feel they have, many run into barriers or don't know what they need in order to cast their ballot.

So Interfaith Sanctuary and Corpus Christi staff are passing around double-sided cards telling the homeless folks they serve about free transportation and pizza for everyone who signs up to vote. Shuttle times are listed, encouraging those interested to sign up at either shelter to reserve their seat.

On the other side of the card: a quick important checklist of what they need to know - facts that apply to any Idahoan.

“If you don't have an address, you don't have a voting precinct,” Peterson added.

The flyer says they need a Homeless Verification Document from Corpus Christi or Interfaith Sanctuary, along with a valid photo ID.

“Whoever signs up in the next two weeks we will have their letters ready for them as they get onto the van. So we'll hold onto everything for them so they don't need to remember anything,” Peterson added.

According to Idaho Secretary of State's Office, forms of photo identification include: An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card; U.S. passport or Federal photo identification card; tribal photo identification card; current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or post-secondary education institution; license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho. If someone doesn't have an Idaho driver’s license, they can use an Idaho photo ID card issued by the Department of Transportation.

But that begs the question: what if you don't have a valid ID to show? Well, you will be given the option to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit at your polling place, swearing your identity under penalty of perjury.

In addition to identification and address barriers, many in the homeless community face barriers when it comes to their criminal background. In Idaho, felons cannot register to vote until they finished the terms of their sentence, including prison, parole and probation.

A message to newcomers laid out on the car: you have to live in Idaho and the county you're voting in for 30 days prior to the election and registered by law with their county clerk.

“This is something that really matters to them,” Peterson said. “They'll feel like they're apart of this community and that their vote matters and they're working towards change for, not just themselves, but the community they live in."

"I think it's a good idea. I know a lot of people wanted to vote," Minton told KTVB. "More apart of the community. Even though community looks down at us and stuff like that, I think it kind of gives [the homeless] more reassuring, hey, there is hope for me, I can go vote."

A lot of people don't think their vote counts but it's not true. It does count," Scott added.

