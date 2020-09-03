Sanders, Biden neck-and-neck in early returns from Washington's primary

There are 13 Democrats on the ballot, although only three candidates remain in the race. President Trump is the only Republican.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Early results show Washington's presidential primary is too close to call.

Initial returns from Washington state show Bernie Sanders with a 0.25% lead over Joe Biden. The pair are both polling at a little over 32% in Washington state.

Thirteen Democrats were still in the race when ballots were mailed. Of those, Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, and Sanders were the only three still running for president.

For the first time, Washington's presidential primary was moved up from May to March. Washington state was one of six states that voted March 10. The other states were Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and North Dakota.

Nationally, Sanders couldn't keep up with Biden's momentum. Biden is the projected winner in three states that voted Tuesday -- Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Washington state initial results (March 10):

Bernie Sanders (32.75%)

Joe Biden (32.54%)

Elizabeth Warren (12%)

Michael Bloomberg (11%)

Pete Buttigieg (6%)

Amy Klobuchar (3%)

Tulsi Gabbard (1%)

Andrew Yang (1%)

Tom Steyer (1%)

Michael Bennet (1%)

Cory Booker (1%)

Deval Patrick (>1%)

John Delany (>1%)

President Donald Trump is the sole Republican on the ballot.

State Democrats are expected to make a decision in early April on which method they'll use to allocate delegates in 2020.

In the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination, Biden leads Sanders 670-574, according to an Associated Press allocation. On March 10, 352 delegates are up for grabs and 89 of those delegates from Super Tuesday have yet to be allocated.

Here are how many delegates are at stake Tuesday and when to expect the polls to close. Projected winners called by the Associated Press:

Michigan

Projected winner: Joe Biden

125 delegates

Washington state

89 delegates

Race between Biden and Sanders is too close to call

Washington is a vote-by-mail state.

Missouri

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

68 delegates

Mississippi

Projected Winner: Joe Biden

36 delegates

Idaho

20 delegates

Polls closed

North Dakota

14 delegates

Polls closed

This is a caucus, but acts more like a primary. People are free to vote and leave. Mail-in ballots also accepted.