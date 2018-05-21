MERIDIAN - Republican 1st Congressional District nominee Russ Fulcher is recovering after being injured in a motorcycle accident, his campaign announced Monday.

Fulcher, who beat six other Republicans in the May 15 primary election to win the nomination, was driving his brother's motorcycle to visit his in-laws in Melba on Friday when he crashed. He hit some loose gravel on a sharp curve on Dickman Road, slipped and laid the bike down.

His family said Fulcher, who has been riding motorcycles since he was 6 years old, suffered broken ribs and a few minor scrapes. He was wearing a helmet and body protection - including gloves and boots.

“I am thankful for the Lord’s hand of protection this weekend,” Fulcher said. “Special thanks to my wonderful wife Kara for being so uplifting and supportive, and for the fabulous staff at Saint Alphonsus for patching me back up. Remember, ALWAYS wear a helmet!”

Fulcher is expected to make a full recovery and will be back on the campaign trail soon. The family is asking well-wishers to please respect their privacy.

