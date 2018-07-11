BOISE — Longtime Republican lawmaker Brad Little has defeated Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan to become Idaho's next governor.

Little's win comes as no surprise in the deeply conservative state, despite significant national media attention given to his opponent.

Little has been lieutenant governor since 2009 and has vowed to continue retiring Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's legacy of leading the state's recent explosive growth.

Opponent Paulette Jordan, a former state lawmaker and member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, was the first woman to earn her party's nomination in Idaho.

