BOISE — Democratic challenger Jim Bratnober says he'll pursue a recount in his race against Idaho Sen. Fred Martin, a Republican from Boise's District 15.

Bratnober in a statement Friday says he feels obligated to request the recount with just six votes difference in the unverified vote totals from Tuesday's election.

PREVIOUS: Idaho state senate race too close to call in Boise's District 15

Idaho doesn't typically do automatic recounts but does allow the loser of a race to request that a recount be done for free if the difference in votes is less than one-tenth of one percent of the total.

With a total of 17,890 votes in the District 15 State Senate race, the six-vote margin is well under the 17-votes-or-fewer threshold for a free recount.

