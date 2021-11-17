Recount coming in Meridian City Council race

Candidate Mike Hon, who was 56 votes behind Luke Cavener in the Nov. 2 election, requested a recount for three precincts.

BOISE, Idaho — A partial recount of ballots cast in the race for Meridian City Council Seat 6 will begin Friday morning, the Ada County Elections Office announced Wednesday.

In the three-candidate race, Luke Cavener was the apparent winner following the Nov. 2 election. Cavener had a 56-vote lead over Mike Hon, who submitted a written request to the Idaho Attorney General for the recount of three precincts: 1418, 1420 and 2003.

The Attorney General's Office has ordered Ada County to impound the ballots and conduct the recount. That recount will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, with a Logic and Accuracy test to confirm the vote-tabulation equipment is in order. The test will consist of a hand recount of 5% of ballots cast in the council race, followed by a machine recount of the same ballots to ensure the accuracy of the tabulation machines. All absentee and early-voting ballots also will be recounted.

You may observe the recount from the observation room at the Ada County Elections Office, located at 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise, or on the Ada County Elections website camera feed.

If the results from Nov. 2 stand, Cavener will win a third term on the Meridian City Council, and complete an election sweep by incumbents on the council. Treg Bernt and Joe Borton won re-election to seats 2 and 4. Council members Liz Strader (Seat 1), Brad Hoaglun (Seat 3) and Jessica Perreault (Seat 5) have two years remaining in their terms, as does Meridan Mayor Robert Simison.

Watch more Local News: