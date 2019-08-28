MIDDLETON, Idaho — Canyon County election officials say its a situation rarely heard of in Idaho - three of five Middleton School Board members are up for a possible recall by their voters.

Polls closed down at 8 p.m. Tuesday and results started trickling in soon after, showing that each recall effort failed.

The three board members facing recall are Aleisha McConkie, Marianne Blackwell and Board Chairman Tim Winkle.

Final election results:

MIDDLETON SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ZONE 1 RECALL (McConkie)

For: 115 votes (55.29%)

Against: 93 votes (44.71%)

MIDDLETON SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ZONE 3 RECALL (Winkle)

For: 145 votes (48.99%)

Against: 151 votes (51.01%)

MIDDLETON SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ZONE 4 RECALL (Blackwell)

For: 103 votes (48.82%)

Against: 108 votes (51.18%)

The recall efforts came from two different parts of the Middleton community that wanted to get rid of certain board members. It all stems from a long debate over the board's decision to not renew Middleton High School principal Ben Merrill's contract in May.

In order to be recalled, two criteria had to be met. First, each trustee up for recall had to receive the majority of votes cast.

Second, each trustee had to have at least as many people vote in favor of the recall as voted to originally elect that board member. That means Blackwell needed more than 67 votes, McConkie more than 120 and Winkle more than 175.

Winkle told KTVB before the polls closed that the Board of Trustees requires a quorum of three members to be able to appoint new board trustees, so if only one or two members were recalled, there would still be enough remaining members to appoint people to those vacancies.

If all three board members were recalled, Winkle said the county would have to appoint and fill those positions. Until then, the board cannot meet or conduct any business - but that doesn't mean the district can't still operate.

“Fortunately, the school operates independently of the board. The board just oversees the district for policy and budgetary and approval of items," Winkle said. "So the superintendent really runs the district so the district would continue to function, it’s just anything that would need approval would have to wait for the board to reconvene.”

Regardless of the election results, Winkle is hopeful the school district can now move forward.

“It’s been a long time getting here and I’m glad it’s finally here. Win or lose, stay or go, I hope this closes this chapter for Middleton and the town can heal and move on," he said.

For recall efforts that did not pass, state code reads that no other recall effort can be filed for the same officer during the same term, unless whoever is behind the recall pays for the cost of the entire election.

Another effort to recall a fourth board member, Kirk Adams, was underway. However, Adams had not served on the board long enough to be on the ballots in August. If enough signatures are gathered, he could potentially be up for recall in November.

