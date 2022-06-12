Warnock vs. Walker | Georgia runoff live updates

For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate.

ATLANTA — Here we go again, Georgia. For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate.

The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The outcome won't decide the balance of power in the Senate, as Georgia's runoffs in 2021 did, but it will have a deeply influential impact on the political makeup of the upper chamber of Congress and what kind of power Democrats could - or could not - wield with control of it.

More than 1.8 million Georgians already cast their ballot in the early voting period, and if overall turnout resembles that of the 2021 runoffs, we could be in line for something in the range of 2 million more voters casting their vote Tuesday.

You can follow along with 11Alive all day, as our team of reporters spread across metro Atlanta to get the story as our second Election Day in 2022 develops:

3:16 p.m. | With wait times and the work day winding down, voters are encouraged to know their polling location to be in line before the 7 p.m. deadline, when polls close. Here's how to find your voting location.

2:17 p.m. | There are 7,866,677 registered voters in Georgia - but only 7,007,164 are considered active, meaning they've recently voted in an election.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, nearly a fifth of active voters have already cast their ballots for the Georgia runoff.

Read more about how the state determines active voters here.

1:15 p.m. | In need of a ride to the polls? Uber is partnering with Voters of Tomorrow to provide free rides to the polls for voters in Georgia. Use the code VoteGA to get a voucher.

We’ve partnered with @Plus1_Vote to provide FREE Uber rides to the polls for young voters in Georgia.



Simply use the code VoteGA tomorrow and get a voucher for a round trip to go vote. pic.twitter.com/YhKaGKuPFQ — Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) December 6, 2022

1:11 p.m. | The Georgia Secretary of State's Office says the average wait time is down to 1 minute.

1:02 p.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Secretary of State's office said over 8,000 Georgians have visited the My Voter Page today.

12:37 p.m. | According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, the average wait time statewide is 3 minute with 4 seconds for check ins. The longest right wait is 32 minutes in Cherokee County at Allen Temple.

12:00 p.m. | Sen. Warnock speaks to supporters on election day.

10:55 a.m. | We are stopping by the Warnock camp as they conduct an "Election Day Canvass Launch" this morning in Norcross.

10:45 a.m. | According to the county tracker, no wait time in Fulton County is more than 10 minutes -- with the majority at 0.

9:36 a.m. | Wait times in Georgia are now at 1 minute and 25 seconds.

9:31 a.m. | Herschel Walker spoke with media in at the Marietta Diner, where he said he had "no regrets" about running and even predicted the score of the UGA vs. Ohio State game.

9:05 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling says there are 1 minute 45 second wait times and 43 second check-in times statewide. There have been an estimated quarter million votes cast today so far.

9:00 a.m. | Officials with the Fulton County Board of Elections are providing an update on conditions at the polls as Georgians head out to vote in runoff.

8:50 a.m. | Wait times across the state are down to an average of 1 minute and 45 seconds, according to Gabriel Sterling.

8:30 a.m. | According to Gabriel Sterling wait times in Georgia are down to two minutes and three seconds average.

7:45 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says the average check in time is 44 seconds and estimates over 100,000 Georgians have cast their ballots this morning.

As of 7:45am, our average wait time has dropped to 4 minutes, the average check in time is 44 seconds and we estimate over 100,000 Georgians have cast their ballots this morning. All going well so far. Get Out and Vote. #gapol pic.twitter.com/hPqyjKZ6cv — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 6, 2022

7:40 a.m. | Herschel Walker is attending a meet and greet in Marietta. 11Alive is already at the scene. Walker is expected to arrive at 8 a.m.

7:00 a.m. | Polls have now officially opened. They'll close at 7 p.m. tonight and, shortly after that, we'll begin to see returns roll in. There were some lines already forming before the election locations opened their doors.

A reminder: There may not be a clear winner even late into tonight. In November, Warnock was ahead of Walker by less than 1%, or a little more than 36,000 votes in raw totals.

That means if things are again razor-thin, it could take some time to see a winner emerge, as counties wrap up their counting and vote totals for categories such as military and overseas voters trickle in.

