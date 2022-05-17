Primary Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here's a look at the top Oregon statewide races and the top races in the Portland area, from the governor's race down to the race for Portland City Council.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's 2022 Primary Election is here, and the first round of results is expected to be posted shortly after the ballot drop off deadline at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

KGW has you covered on the top races for Oregon statewide and the Portland metro area. The results below are not final; ballots will continue to be counted and this story will be updated as additional results come in.

You can watch a KGW special edition election show starting at 7:30 p.m. that'll air results in the video player above and on YouTube and the KGW News app.

There are no results to display for Washington State because the state's primary won't be held until August 2.

Oregon

Governor - Democrat

This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Democratic Party's nominee for governor on the November ballot. Incumbent Governor Kate Brown is prevented by term limits from running again this year.

Governor - Republican

This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Republican Party's nominee for governor on the November ballot.

Oregon Labor Commissioner

Incumbent Val Hoyle is not running for reelection as labor commissioner, because she is running for the U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.

This is a nonpartisan race. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.

Portland

City Council, Position 2

This seat is currently held by Commissioner Dan Ryan, who is running for reelection.

This is a nonpartisan race. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.

City Council, Position 3

This seat is currently held by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is running for reelection.

This is a nonpartisan race. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.

U.S. House

Incumbent U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Cliff Bentz, Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader are running for reelection. Rep. Peter DeFazio is retiring, creating an open race in Oregon's 4th Congressional District. There's also an open race in the 6th Congressional District, which was newly created after the 2020 census.

These are all closed party primaries. The winner of each race will become their party's nominee for the seat on the November ballot.

1st District

2nd District

3rd District

4th District

5th District

6th District

U.S. Senate

One of Oregon's two U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot this year, and incumbent Ron Wyden is running for reelection.

These are closed party primaries. The winner of each race will become their party's nominee for the Senate seat on the November ballot.

Metro

Metro is the regional government for the Portland metro area. The Metro Council president and four council seats are on the ballot this year. Incumbents Lynn Peterson, Christine Lewis, Juan Carlos Gonzalez and Duncan Hwang are running for reelection.

These are all nonpartisan races. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win their seat outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers in the race will advance to a runoff in November.

Metro Council President

Metro Council, District 1

Metro Council, District 2

Metro Council, District 4

Metro Council, District 6

Multnomah County

Two seats on the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners are on the ballot this year, one of which is the chair position. The position of Multnomah County Sheriff is also on the ballot.

Incumbent commissioner Susheela Jayapal is running for reelection, but incumbent chair Deborah Kafoury and sheriff Mike Reese are not. Incumbent commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson is running for the chair position rather than her current seat.

These are all nonpartisan races. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win their seat outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers in the race will advance to a runoff in November.

County Commission Chair

County Commissioner, Position 2

County Sheriff

Washington County

Three positions on the Washington County Board of Commissioners are on the ballot this year, one of which is the at-large chair position. Incumbents Kathryn Harrington, Pam Treece and Jerry Willey are all running for reelection.

These are all nonpartisan races. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win their seat outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers in the race will advance to a runoff in November.

County Commission Chair, At-Large

County Commissioner, District 2

County Commissioner, District 4

Clackamas County

Two positions on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners are on the ballot this year. Incumbents Paul Savas and Sonya Fischer are both running for reelection.

These are all nonpartisan races. If any candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, they will win their seat outright. If no one gets there, the top two finishers in the race will advance to a runoff in November.

County Commissioner, Position 2

County Commissioner, Position 5

Measures

Measure 34-314

This Washington County measure would undo the county's Ordinance 878 and prevent it from going into effect. Ordinance 878 prohibits the sale of tobacco products, including synthetic nicotine products like vape pens, to people under 21. It also bans the sale of flavored tobacco products in general.

Measure 34-313