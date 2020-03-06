x
Jordan to face Risch in Idaho's U.S. Senate race in November

The former Idaho gubernatorial candidate beat Jim Vandermaas to win the Democratic primary. She'll face incumbent Republican Jim Risch in the general election.
Credit: Logan Schenk/KTVB
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan speaks during a Q and A session at the Boise premiere of the documentary, "Paulette."

BOISE, Idaho — Paulette Jordan won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. 

The former Idaho lawmaker and 2018 gubernatorial nominee will face incumbent Sen. Jim Risch, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will be heavily favored in November in conservative Idaho. 

Risch chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has been an avid supporter of President Donald Trump. 

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also won his Republican primary. 

Simpson is seeking a 12th term and will be heavily favored in November.

Idaho’s 2020 primary became the state’s first mail-in primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

