BOISE — County coroners are elected positions and there is a heated race for coroner in Ada County.

Despite declaring party affiliation, both incumbent Democrat Dotti Owens and her Republican challenger Nikole O'Neal agree the job has very little to do with politics.

Owens has worked in the Ada County Coroner’s Office since 2010 and was elected coroner in 2014.

She holds a master’s degree in criminal justice administration.

VOTER GUIDE: November 2018 General Election

"Right now, we are struggling to maintain our caseload, population increase, there is a lot of different things we are trying to do," Owens said. "Community education pieces is really important for me, we are very active with opioid epidemic and suicide prevention, those are things that are high on my radar that we will continue to do as an office as a whole."

Newcomer O'Neal has a background in medical science and believes it’s time for a change.

"One of the greatest qualities that I have is I am very approachable and a very strong leader," O'Neal said. "So, the improvements that need to be made, I can make those improvements on behalf of the people and I can really put the electorate as the primary focus, as the leader."

Owens and O'Neal will square off Tuesday on Election Day.

© 2018 KTVB