BOISE -- Idahoans across the state are headed to the polls Tuesday, but some people did not wait for Election Day to make their selections.

According to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, a total of 153,781 ballots cast in early voting or absentee voting had been received by Monday morning. An additional 14,825 absentee ballots were sent out, but have not been returned.

DECISION 2018: A look at Idaho midterm election preps, trends, must-knows

Voters who did not mail back their absentee ballot can still hand deliver their ballot to their county clerk. Those ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

VOTER GUIDE: November 2018 General Election

In all, 846,433 Idahoans had registered to vote by Nov. 1. Voters who have not yet registered can register in-person when they go to cast their vote at their polling place Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Young voter turnout in midterm elections is often dismal. This year could be different

Who has already voted early in Ada County?

The Ada County Clerk's Office has released data showcasing who has already cast their ballot in Ada County, where people are showing up in big numbers for early voting and returning a high number of absentee ballots.

The Ada County Clerk's Office also provided a party affiliation breakdown of the percent of registered voters who voted early.

How many registered voters cast their ballots in past gubernatorial races?

The Ada County Clerk's Office has also shared graphics looking at past Idaho voting trends, including how many registered voters participated in past governor races.

KTVB will have complete Election Day coverage, including the latest real-time election results after the polls close.

GO VOTE, IDAHO! How to find your polling place, get live election results on Election Day

© 2018 KTVB