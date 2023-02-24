Over 13,000 people in Ada County removed from voter rolls

More than 13,000 people in Ada County who did not cast a vote in an election during the past four years have been removed from the voter rolls.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 13,000 people in Ada County who did not cast a vote in an election during the past four years have been removed from the voter rolls, Ada County Elections announced Friday.

Every two years, Idaho code mandates the cancellation of inactive voter records to ensure the Gem State's statewide voter registration system is current. Officials said this is the final clean-up to ensure voters who have moved or are otherwise ineligible to vote are removed from the voter rolls.

The Ada County Elections announcement said voters impacted by the update were recently notified in a postcard mailing. Those who were removed can re-register online here, mail a registration card to Ada County Elections or register at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.

If someone believes they were not supposed to be removed in the updated voter rolls, they can contact Ada County Elections at 208-287-6860.

Those who elect to re-register online must wait until after the Kuna School Board Election on Tuesday, March 14.

In 2021, nearly 18,000 voters were removed from the Ada County voter roles due to a lack of participation as required by Idaho code, as noted at the top of this article.

"It is imperative that we keep our voter rolls current and up to date. Actions like this help ensure the integrity of our safe and secure elections in Ada County," Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said. "We want to make sure all Ada County citizens have the right to vote, and I encourage everyone to check their voter record online at www.voteidaho.gov."

If a voter believes they were removed from the rolls in error, they are encouraged to contact our office.

March 14 is the first of four election days on the 2023 Idaho Consolidated Election Calendar, and dozens of school districts around Idaho have bonds or levies, or both, on the ballot. To read KTVB's voter guide, click here.

