BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A longtime Republican Idaho lawmaker who launched a write-in campaign after losing to a political newcomer in May's primary has received an endorsement from Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

Otter in a statement Wednesday says the Idaho Legislature needs Rep. Tom Loertscher's experience to help Idaho face critical issues in the next few years. He cited Medicaid as one of those issues.

Loertscher of Iona filed paperwork with the secretary of state's office earlier this month to run as an independent in eastern Idaho's District 32 in the November general election.

Loertscher lost in the primary to Chad Christensen, a first-time candidate from Ammon.

Christensen says he ran against Loertscher after growing tired of the incumbent's tendency to deny hearings for certain bills over the years.

Otter says Loertscher's seniority gives southeastern Idaho residents a powerful voice.

