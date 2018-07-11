ONTARIO, Ore. -- A measure to lift a ban on marijuana sales in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario has passed.

A total of 1,904 voters backed the measure, passing it with about 57 percent of the vote.

MORE: Ontario voters may get to decide fate of marijuana sales

A three percent tax on marijuana sales will go straight to the city of Ontario - a potential financial boon for a town that this year had to cut several key police and fire positions due to budget constraints.

Ontario Mayor Ron Verini estimated in July that the pot tax would bring in an additional $750,000 to the city in the first year of sales.

Ontario had been one of the Oregon cities that opted out when the state legalized recreational marijuana sales.

© 2018 KTVB