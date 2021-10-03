Nearly 18,000 people in Ada County removed from voter rolls

Ada County Elections officials say this is part of a statewide effort to update voter records.

Nearly 18,000 voters in Ada County who did not cast a vote in an election during the past four years have been removed from the voter rolls.

Ada County Elections officials say this is part of a statewide effort to update voter records.



Every two years Idaho Code mandates the cancellation of inactive voter records to the ensure that Idaho’s statewide voter registration system is current. Officials say this is the final clean-up to ensure that voters who have moved or are otherwise ineligible to vote are removed from the voter rolls.

"Keeping the voter rolls current and accurate is vital to the integrity of our elections. We are constantly working to keep voter registration records up to date to by comparing information with Vital Statistics, the Department of Corrections, and other government databases. This final clean-up of inactive voters helps ensure we stay current," said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. "Thankfully, registering to vote in Idaho is simple. All you need to do is visit www.IdahoVotes.gov or bring the proper identification and register at the polls on Election Day."

Ada County Elections notified affected voters of the cancellation in a postcard mailing on Tuesday.

Voters who were removed from the system may re-register online, mail a registration card to Ada County Elections, or register at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.