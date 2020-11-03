Nampa voters approve $12.9 million school levy

A similar request failed by just 10 votes back in November.

NAMPA, Idaho — After a narrow loss four months ago, voters on Tuesday approved a $25.8 million funding request from the Nampa School District.

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, 56% of voters had given their approval for the two-year levy, which will bring in just under $12.9 million per year to the district, starting next summer.

Nampa School District officials told KTVB back in November that they wanted to use some of the money to make repairs - including at some schools where the roofs leak into the hallways when it rains - and to increase security.

A portion of the money would have also gone to music programs in the district, and transportation for student-athletes.

After the failed levy in November, the school board voted in January to try again in March.

Nampa was one of four school districts in Canyon County to put $1 million-plus funding requests before voters on Tuesday.

Voters in the Caldwell and Vallivue school districts approved levies worth $4.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively.