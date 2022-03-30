Mountain Home School District seeks bond for new high school

Two open house sessions on the $79 million bond measure are scheduled for April.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Voters in the Mountain Home School District will decide a $79 million bond issue in the May 17 election, which is also the Idaho Primary for state, county and congressional offices.

School district officials say the bond, if passed, will finance construction of a new high school building to be located next to Mountain Home Junior High School. Also, the existing high school building would be used to expand Bennett Mountain High School and provide additional areas for community use. In a posting on the school district's website, Superintendent James Gilbert also says, "this will allow the district to utilize Bennett Mountain's current facility to address projected future elementary growth in the district."

The school board on January 18 adopted the ballot language for the bond measure. The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer would be $225 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value.

Plans call for replacing the existing Mountain Home High School main building and constructing a new career-technical education building. The Land Group and Design West Architects have been working on site plans and conceptual images of the proposed facilities.

Two open house sessions are scheduled for April 13 and April 27. Both sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Mountain Home High School's main gym. Superintendent Gilbert writes that the sessions will give people an opportunity to view the current high school building and ask questions about the structure and the bond.

