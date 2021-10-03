Election results: Idaho school levies and bonds

Voters on Tuesday approved funding requests for school districts in Kuna, McCall and Twin Falls, while two attempted recalls failed. See the full list of results.

BOISE, Idaho — Voters on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved school funding requests - in the form of levies and bonds - for several school districts throughout Southwest and Central Idaho.

With some numbers still incomplete as of late Tuesday night, it appears that most, but not all, of the requests passed.

Two attempted recalls - one for the mayor of Hagerman and the other for a Nampa School Board trustee - both failed.

The results are listed by county and district below. This list will be updated as the numbers come in.

Ada County

Kuna School District

Result: Levy passed

Voters in Ada and Canyon counties approved a two-year, $5 million supplemental levy for the Kuna School District. The newly-approved levy, which replaces an expiring levy of the same amount, passed with 919 votes (53.6%) in favor and 796 votes (46.4%) against.

Canyon County

Nampa School District

Result: Recall failed

Nampa School Board Trustee Mike Kipp avoided recall Tuesday night. An effort to recall the Zone 2 trustee failed with 436 votes for (46.7%) for and 497 votes (53.3%) against. Those attempting to recall Kipp said in their argument that they believed he failed to represent the majority of those in his district. In his response, Kipp said he would not be swayed by the "loudest" voices, but instead would continue to do what he believes is best for the entire Nampa School District community.

Marsing School District

Result: Undetermined

As of late Tuesday night, results were still out for the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) levy. The 10-year levy would continue funding for the Owyhee-Canyon County cooperative that provides educational programs to several rural school districts.

Parma School District

Result: Levy passed

Voters in the Parma School District gave the green light to a two-year, $800,000 supplemental levy. The request passed with 195 votes for (57.7%) and 143 votes against (42.3%).

Gem County

Emmett School District

Result: Plant facilities levy failed; Supplemental levy passed

The Emmett School District got mixed results for its two funding requests on the March 9 ballot. A 10-year plant facilities levy narrowly failed with 1,154 votes in favor (53.5%) and 1,002 votes against (46.5%). The request required a 55% majority in order to pass.

However, voters did approve a two-year, $2 million supplemental levy for the district. The levy, which replaces an expiring levy of the same amount, passed with 1,211 votes for (56.6%) and 930 votes against (43.4%).

Gooding County

City of Hagerman

Result: Recall failed

One of the few non-school-related items on March 9 ballots, a request to recall Hagerman Mayor Alan Jay failed by just 13 votes. With 116 votes in favor of the recall and 129 votes against, Jay will retain his seat.

Hagerman Joint School District

Result: Levy narrowly passed (see note below)

Voters in Gooding and Twin Falls counties narrowly approved a two-year, $300,000 supplemental levy for the Hagerman School District. The levy, which replaces an expiring levy, passed with a razor-thin margin of 222 votes in favor (50.23%) and 220 votes against (49.77%). Note: these numbers are still considered unofficial, and a recount is possible, given the two-vote margin.

Gooding Joint School District

Result: Levy likely passed (see note below)

As of late Tuesday night, a two-year, $1.3 million supplemental levy appears to have been approved for the Gooding Joint School District. Gooding County is reporting 320 (69.9%) votes in favor and 138 (30.1%) against. However, no numbers were available from Lincoln County, which has voters in the school district. Check back for updates.

Payette County

Payette School District

Result: Levy passed

Voters in Payette and Washington counties approved a two-year, $800,000 supplemental levy that will replace an expiring levy. The request passed with 188 votes in favor (66.7%) and 94 votes against (33.3%).

Twin Falls County

Hansen School District

Result: Levy passed

Voters in the Hansen School District gave their approval to a two-year, $580,000 supplemental levy. The request passed with 104 votes for (71.7%) and 41 against (28.3%).

Twin Falls School District

Result: Levy passed

Voters in Twin Falls School District overwhelmingly approved a two-year, $11.4 million levy. The new levy replaces an expiring levy and despite the large dollar amount, will actually decrease taxes by about $7 per $100,000 of assessed value. The request passed with 1,484 (68.6%) votes in favor and 679 (31.4%) votes against.

Valley County

Cascade School District

Result: Levy passed

Voters in the Cascade School District overwhelmingly approved a two-year, $1.3 million supplemental levy. The newly-approved levy replaces a two-year levy of the same amount that is about to expire this summer. It passed with 244 (72.2%) votes in favor and 94 (27.8%) votes against.

McCall-Donnelly Joint School District

Result: Bonds passed

In the most lopsided result of the March 9 election, a massive $33,195,000 bond request by the McCall-Donnelly School District passed with nearly 90% approval. The unofficial totals show 1,076 voters (89.2%) were for the bond, while just 130 (10.8%) were against it.

$22,500,000 of the request will go toward renovations and expansion of Donnelly Elementary School and Payette Lakes Middle School, as well as improving traffic flow at Payette Lakes Middle School and Barbara Morgan Elementary School. The remaining $10,695,000 will go to refinance bonds issued in 2012.

The newly-approved bonds will replace existing bonds, reducing taxes by $2 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

