Long lines, wait times frustrate Canyon County voters

Four of the county's 15 precincts had lines out the door all day long.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Along with some big races last night, Election Day in Canyon County brought issues with ballots and long wait times to vote.

According to elections officials, Canyon County saw just a 16% voter turnout on Tuesday. But many of those who headed to the polls ended up in lines snaking through parking lots and around buildings. Four of the 15 precincts had lines out the door all day long.

Adding to the pressure, said Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto, were hardware issues that delayed the voting process. The issues happened with machines called controllers, which give voters an access code to pull up the correct ballot.

"Hardware issues [happened] this morning at three locations which slowed us down we tried to get that rectified as soon as possible," he said. "As soon as we found out, we got people headed out to get the replacement machines out there. Again, people were very good about that, they were very understanding, so it worked out."

The controller issues affected about 33 people, and pollworkers found only five ballots that were incorrect, officials say.

Watch more Local News: