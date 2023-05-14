Taxpayers voice concern and support for $500 million West Ada School District levy

If passed with a 55% vote on Tuesday, the $500 million would be spread out over 10 years.

IDAHO, USA — To address growth and run-down schools, the West Ada School District proposed a $500 million plant facilities levy.

Voters will decide its fate during Tuesday's election. If passed, the district would get $50 million every year for the next 10 years.

"We need to have new roofs on; we need new air conditioning units; we have instructional areas that need to be improved," Superintendent Derek Bub said.

Bub said the levy is a "long-term plan" allowing the district to make those improvements without burdening taxpayers. Taxpayers also do not have to pay interest on levies, unlike bonds.

As it is listed on the ballot, taxpayers would pay $89.45 for every $100,000 of assessed value. That means someone owning a $500,000 home would pay about $445 yearly.

But Bub said there is more to the story since there is a bond falling off in 2024.

"Easiest way for taxpayers to look at it is, if I was comfortable with my tax bill from last year from an education standpoint, that rate would not go higher with the plant facilities levy," he said.

Despite what is listed on the ballot, Bub said he expects the tax rate to start decreasing in 2024 as well, in part because of House Bill 292.

House Bill 292 is the new property tax relief bill lawmakers recently passed and Gov. Little signed into law. Despite the district's assurances, Eagle community member Jerry Gibbs thinks the levy is too big of an ask — one that came at the wrong time.

"A lot of food is a luxury right now, banking crisis, high-interest rates, the economy's bad and people are hurting," Gibbs said. "Now is not the time to go and spend $500 million on new taxes."

He thinks the district should go back to the drawing board and consider other alternative building methods for new construction. Gibbs also said he wants the district to exhaust all the "redistricting opportunities."

If the levy passes, Bub said the district would not ask taxpayers for any additional facility-related levies of bonds during the 10 years. But Gibbs said that is not written down anywhere, and he is concerned the school district will not keep its promise.

Because it is a plant facilities levy, Bub said the money cannot legally go toward anything other than school district facilities. Supplemental levies, on the other hand, can go toward employment.

Gibbs said the district should focus on other priorities, like learning loss. He does not believe spending money on "non-essential projects" improve educational outcomes.

"What a lot of people want, especially in Idaho, we want responsible spending," he said. "This plan is fatally flawed and is not responsible."

Parent Tyler Hurst disagrees. He advocates for the levy through a group called "Yes for West Ada." Hurst said the plant facilities levy is the best thing for the students and staff.

Hurst believes the district has a clear plan and knows exactly what improvements and areas of growth need addressing.

"I think that this is solving problems not only that we have now, but problems that are coming down the road," he said. "The district is being thoughtful in planning ahead, so we don't run into issues of overcrowding."

While figuring out what to include in the levy, Hurst said the district did everything right because it has accountability, oversight and lowers taxes.

"I don't see any reason that this just isn't a slam dunk," he said. "The district has done this right. They've done it in a very conservative, fiscally conservative way."

Election information can be found here. The levy needs 55% of the vote to pass.

