Live 2020 Idaho Second Congressional District Election results

Rep. Mike Simpson and Aaron Swisher face off for a seat representing Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives. Follow along as we track the race with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Idaho voters will cast their ballot to determine who will represent the Gem State in the United States House of Representatives for the next two years.

Incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) is seeking his 12th term representing Idaho's Second Congressional District.

Aaron Swisher is an economist from Boise and was also Simpson's Democratic opponent in the 2018 midterm elections.

In 2018, Rep. Simpson beat Swisher 61% to 39%, with over 280,000 ballots cast.

The race is one of two congressional district races on the ballot. In the other, Incumbent Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) faces off against Rudy Soto.

Who is Mike Simpson?

Simpson is a graduate of Utah State University. He also earned his DMD from Washington University's School of Dental Medicine. After graduating, he began working with his father and uncle at the Simpson Family Dental Practice in Blackfoot, his hometown.

In 1984, Simpson was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives representing the 26th District. He represented the 31st District beginning in 1992 when he was elected Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Simpson became a congressman for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1999. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the Interior and Environment Subcommittee He is also the Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development.

Simpson has also voted multiple times in opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

To read more about Rep. Simpson, click here.

Who is Aaron Swisher?

Originally from West Virginia, Swisher moved to Idaho in 1993 to attend Boise State University. He received degrees in both economics and finance.

After graduation, Swisher worked at Micron Technology. Shortly after starting, he moved to the company's treasury department.

Swisher currently works at OnSec Security.

He has written two books. Resuscitating America: An Independent Voter’s Guide to Restoring the American Dream puts forth a comprehensive economic plan for recovery. His forthcoming book The Wealth and Poverty of Capitalist Nations suggests a new school of economic thought.

In 2018, Swisher unsuccessfully ran for Congress against current incumbent Mike Simpson.

To learn more about Swisher, click here.

