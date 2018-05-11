BOISE — Never before has the state of Idaho elected a female lieutenant governor. The candidates, Democrat Kristin Collum and Republican Janice McGeachin, are guaranteeing Idaho will have its first female lieutenant governor.

"Oh, my goodness. I think it's great," said Collum.

"I think it's great," said McGeachin.

They come from different parties, but McGeachin and Collum both agree on the historic significance of their race.

VOTER GUIDE: November 2018 General Election

"We're not only giving a role model for young women and girls, but we're giving a role model for young boys and young men because now they'll see wow, here is a competent, strong, professional woman who leads," Collum said.

"We as woman we all wear many different hats and we have a lot to contribute and give back to the community, the skills that we have and our ability to develop relationships and solid lines of communication," McGeachin said

Idaho is somewhat unique with its lieutenant governor. We are one of only 17 states in the nation that elects its governor and lieutenant governor separately, meaning they could come from different parties.

Both candidates say they would work across party lines.

"Absolutely, I did that during my term in the Legislature, McGeachin said. "We're tasked with some very important jobs as helping to represent the state government and when we have challenges in addressing our educational needs, meeting our Medicaid needs or transportation needs, there's a lot of good ideas that come from a broad perspective of people. And we need to be able to work with others who don't always think the same way as we do."

"Oh absolutely," Collum said. "Once we're elected by the people of Idaho, we're on the same team. We're team Idaho. So it's just a matter of knowing who my boss is, what their strengths are, and how I fill in their weaknesses for them, regardless of who it is. So I'm looking forward to whoever gets elected. And I think it could be good times. You know the last this happened was in the early 90s with Cecil Andrus and Butch Otter, and those were some of the best times."

Collum credits her leadership skills to her 12 years in the U.S. Army, serving in NATO, and working at the Pentagon under Colin Powell, and more recently as a project and program manager in the tech sector.

I'm one of those people that run to the fire," Collum said. "Where ever I've been it's like, 'Oh, let me see how I fix that.' I'm a problem solver and I go to it. And I realize that the best way to fix the problem is to be inside the machinery and actually working in government."

McGeachin credits her leadership skills to her 10 years in the Idaho Legislature from 2002 to 2012. She and her husband also own and operate several businesses in the automotive industry in Idaho Falls and Boise.

"It was that experience of starting a new business up from scratch, it made me realize how difficult it has gotten to be under the excessive taxation and regulatory environment that we see in our country and that has been growing in Idaho. So I wanted to get back involved," McGeachin said.

McGeachin calls herself a proven conservative, promoting fiscal responsibility, committed to keeping Idaho conservative.

"I have a proven track record of being Republican leader serving on many important committees and serving on important leadership roles," McGeachin said.

Collum believes in people before party. She calls herself a moderate but also considers herself a fiscal conservative.

"I'm always that person who remembers, you know, think of the person who thinks they've been left behind and I want to pick them up and give them that chance," Collum said.

As for the Propositions on the ballot, Collum supports Prop 2. She will vote against Prop 1, but will support the will of the people if they vote it in. McGeachin opposes Prop 2, and is neutral on Prop 1.

© 2018 KTVB