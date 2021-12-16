Lawsuit challenges Idaho's new congressional district map

The suit contends the new congressional district map violates Idaho law because it splits six local voting precinct boundary lines in Ada County.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A fourth lawsuit has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court against Idaho’s redistricting commission, but it's the first challenging the new congressional district map.

Christopher Pentico of Elmore County filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.

The three other lawsuits challenge the new legislative district map. Pentico contends the new congressional district map violates Idaho law because it splits six local voting precinct boundary lines in Ada County.

Pentico says Idaho law allows splitting precincts only in the legislative district map, not the congressional district map. He also says the commission missed its deadline.

