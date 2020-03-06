Voters reject $1.2 million Kuna Fire levy

A levy aimed at helping the Kuna Fire Department hire more staff and expand its current fire station has failed.

KUNA, Idaho — A levy aimed at helping the Kuna Fire Department hire more staff and expand its current fire station has failed.

Kuna residents voted 2,387 - 1,784 to reject the $1.2 million measure.

The levy would have increased property owners' taxes by $166.90 a year per $100,000 in assessed value, and would have run through 2022. Kuna currently has the lowest levy rate in the Treasure Valley for fire districts that employ full-time firefighters, according to the fire department.

The department has said that the rapid population growth in Kuna means the number of calls for service are increasing too.

The $1.2 million would have gone towards hiring three to six new firefighter/paramedics, which would allow the fire department to increase their staffing from five firefighters per shift to seven. The new hires would also allow for a two-person ambulance crew and a three-person engine crew to be on staff 24/7.