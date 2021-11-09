McGee bows out of Caldwell mayor's race ahead of runoff

John McGee, a current Caldwell city councilman, finished a distant second to Jarom Wagoner in the Nov. 2 election.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell City Councilman John McGee is declining participation in the city's mayoral runoff election, scheduled for Nov. 30.

McGee received about 22% of the vote in the Nov. 2 general election, just 14 votes ahead of Chris Trakel, but far behind fellow councilman Jarom Wagoner, who received 47% of the vote.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, McGee wrote, "I am grateful for the constant support to me, my beautiful wife Hanna, and my family. Although the results aren't what we had hoped, I am grateful for my community!"

A news release from the McGee campaign, attached to his Facebook post, quotes Caldwell City Clerk Debbie Guyer as saying, "for now, we need to initiate the run-off election process. At the same time, we are working with the city attorney to determine how the withdrawal can avoid the need to continue that process..."

A Caldwell city ordinance directs that a runoff be held for mayoral elections in which no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote. Right now, it is not clear what happens in the event that one of the top-two candidates declines to run.

The candidate certified as the winner of this year's election will succeed Garret Nancolas, who decided to not run for what could have been a seventh term as Caldwell's mayor.

