BOISE — Republican Congressman Mike Simpson has won an 11th term representing Idaho's 2nd Congressional District.

Simpson defeated Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, a Boise economist, to retain the seat.

Simpson currently sits on the powerful House appropriations committee and is the chairman for the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and he's voted multiple times in opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

During his campaign Simpson said he opposes amnesty programs for immigrants who are in the United States illegally. He also promised to promote the expansion of nuclear energy for the nation's energy needs, but said the country still will need traditional energy sources including coal.

Swisher said he was running to create a livable minimum wage and end tax loopholes for wealthy CEOs.

