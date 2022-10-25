Watch live at 6 p.m. MT: Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction debate

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB will host the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction at 6 p.m. MT Tuesday for their final debate before election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Republican nominee Debbie Critchfield will face off against Democrat Terry Gilbert live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, KTVB's YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.
All of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature are up for election, or possible re-election, in the 2022 general election.
Also on the ballot around Idaho are most county offices and two questions: one is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session; the other is an advisory vote, asking if you approve of the legislation passed in the recent special session that took place in August. The questions, which will appear at the end of your ballot, are also detailed in the Idaho Voter’s Pamphlet.
If you have not voted since the May 17 primary, there’s a good chance your polling place has changed. Make sure to double check your information and registration status on the Idaho Secretary of State’s official voting information website. Congressional and legislative districts were also redrawn for this year’s elections, starting with the primary. The redistricting commission’s final report is posted here. View the congressional district map here, and to find your legislative district, click here for the legislative district look-up tool.
For all the information you need to know ahead of Nov. 8, check out KTVB's Voter Guide.
