Watch live at 6 p.m. MT: Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction debate

All of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature are up for election, or possible re-election, in the 2022 general election.

Also on the ballot around Idaho are most county offices and two questions: one is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session; the other is an advisory vote, asking if you approve of the legislation passed in the recent special session that took place in August. The questions, which will appear at the end of your ballot, are also detailed in the Idaho Voter’s Pamphlet.