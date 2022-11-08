Idaho Superintendent of Public Education race: Election live updates

Two candidates are vying to be the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Only one candidate will become the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho -- Terry L. Gilbert (D) or Debbi Critchfield (R).

Debbie Critchfield - Republican

For the past seven years, Debbie Critchfield has served as a member on the Idaho Board of Education, the last two years of which she served as the President. As a board member, Critchfield served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for ten years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.

Critchfield lives in Oakley, Idaho with her husband, David. Together they have four children and two grandchildren.

Terry L. Gilbert - Democrat

Terry Gilbert has been a lifelong educator, working as a teacher, mentor, and a public education advocate. He was born and raised in Oregon, and was the first in his family to go to college. Gilbert attended Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, and graduated with a degree in education. He started his career in rural Idaho schools and has been teaching ever since, from elementary to college levels, for nearly 45 years.

For over 50 years, Terry has been married to his wife, Carolyn, who has also had a long career in education. Together they have two adult children: Cy, a photographer based in Boise, and Tavia, a performer/producer based in New York.

