Idaho Secretary of State's race: Election live updates

BOISE, Idaho — Two candidates are vying to become Idaho's next Secretary of State — Shawn Keenan (D) and Phil McGrane (R)
Phil McGrane - Republican
The current chair of the Elections Committee for the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks, Phil McGrane, is a "self-described elections junkie", according to his website. McGrane oversees elections, courts, budget & finance, property records and more in his current role as County Clerk for Ada County. As chair, he created and organized a statewide election conference to provide training for all 198 clerks across the state.
McGrane is a fourth-generation Idahoan and was born and raised in Pocatello and then Boise. He now lives in Hidden Springs with his wife Angella and their three kids.
Shawn Keenan - Democrat
The Democrat candidate for Secretary of State, Shawn Keenan, was born and raised in North Idaho, where he currently lives in Coeur d'Alene. He earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Keenan has maintained a fairly low profile throughout the campaign, with no website or social media presence.
Keenan currently works as a senior loan consultant for Keenan Funding Solutions. Prior to that, he worked as a mortgage broker.
