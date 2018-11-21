BOISE — The results of the November 6 general election in Idaho were officially certified on Tuesday.

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and other election officials conducted the state's official election canvass, an official accounting of every ballot cast to ensure every vote is counted.

According to the Secretary of State's office, 612,536 Idahoans voted in the election, a turnout of 66.75 percent of Idaho's 917,609 registered voters. Of those, 161,830 people participated via absentee ballot or early voting.

"Every election is important, and I am very proud of how many Idahoans showed up at the polls to make their voices heard," Denney said in a statement. "I want to thank the thousands of poll workers and all of the county election officials for their hard work in helping this election to run smoothly."

Counties with the highest voter turnout were Blaine (76.38 percent), Teton (75.76 percent) and Valley (75.01 percent) counties.

