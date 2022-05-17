Three candidates for Idaho schools superintendent in 2022 GOP primary

Former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield and former State Senator Branden Durst are running against Sherri Ybarra, who's seeking a third term.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Among the statewide offices up for a vote in the May 17 Idaho Primary election is superintendent of public instruction. That officer leads the Idaho State Department of Education and oversees more than 800 public schools around Idaho. K-12 education makes up the largest share of the state's general fund spending -- about $3.4 billion for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The superintendent is an ex officio member of the Idaho State Board of Education and a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners.

Current superintendent Sherri Ybarra is seeking a third term in this election year. In Tuesday's primary, she faces two Republican challengers: former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield of Oakley and former State Senator Branden Durst of Garden City.

Results of the Republican primary for superintendent will be updated below:

Check results of this and the other primary races here.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Terry Gilbert in the general election set for November 8. Gilbert is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Here is a brief look at the Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination Tuesday.

Who is Debbie Critchfield?

Debbie Critchfield served on the Idaho State Board of Education for seven years, and is a past president of the board. As a board member, Critchfield also served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for 10 years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.

Critchfield is from Oakley. She and her husband, David, have four children and two grandchildren.

View Critchfield's campaign website here.

Who is Branden Durst?

Branden Durst was elected as state representative for the 18th District in Boise in 2006, 2008 and 2010, and state senator from the same district in 2012. He served in the Idaho Senate in 2013 before moving out of state. Durst ran for the Legislature as a Democrat, but has since affiliated with the Republican Party. Durst has been a small business owner, child custody mediator, community college instructor, curriculum developer, licensed pastor "and more," according to his statement on the Idaho GOP website.

Durst lives in Garden City, and describes himself as a Christian, husband, father of five and conservative. View Durst's campaign website here.

Who is Sherri Ybarra?

Ybarra was elected Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Before her election, Ybarra worked as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal and federal program director in the Mountain Home School District. Ybarra earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from West Liberty State College in West Virginia, and has Master of Arts and Education Specialist degrees from the University of Idaho. She lives in Mountain Home with her husband. They have a son who's now attending the University of Idaho.

View Ybarra's campaign website here.

For a look at what's on the ballot statewide and in southern and central Idaho, and to see our other election-related stories, check out the KTVB Voter Guide.

Check in with KTVB for election coverage all day with live, local reports from the field and the studio, and be sure to join us for post-election coverage starting at 9 p.m., with a digital-only show here on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app, and the KTVB YouTube channel, followed by an hour-long extended edition of the News at Ten on KTVB channel 7.1.

Watch more Idaho politics: