Idaho sees small shift in party affiliation ahead of primary

Fewer than 10,000 of Idaho’s roughly 1 million registered voters switched their affiliation to Republican ahead of next week’s primary election.

The Idaho Secretary of State's office says fewer than 10,000 of Idaho’s roughly 1 million registered voters switched their affiliation to Republican ahead of next week’s primary election.

Idaho is a Republican stronghold and the GOP primary is closed. That means only registered Republicans are allowed to vote for GOP candidates.

Nampa television station KIVI reports that between February 25 and March 18, there were nearly 9,600 registered voters who switched to the Republican Party.

Most of them were previously unaffiliated with a political party. About 3,200 were previously registered as Democrats.

Both of Idaho's representatives to the U.S. House, one U.S. Senator, the entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year.

The 2022 Idaho Primary Election, set for May 17, will determine which candidates will represent the Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties in the general election in November. In some districts, only one party is represented, so the primary also will effectively determine who wins that office.

Idaho has a closed-primary system, meaning political parties may limit who's allowed to vote in a particular party's primary.

Idaho residents registering to vote are asked to affiliate with one of the state's four recognized political parties: Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian or Republican.

Voters may choose to remain unaffiliated.

For more information about what will be on the ballot, and how to find your polling place, visit KTVB's voter guide here.

