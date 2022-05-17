Watch at 9 p.m.: Idaho Primary Election live coverage

Post-election coverage begins with a digital-only show at 9 p.m. here on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app, and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The results of the primary election will start coming in after 9 p.m. MT/8 p.m. PT, when polls close in northern Idaho. Post-election coverage begins with a digital-only show at 9 p.m. here on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app, and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The 2022 Idaho Primary Election will determine which candidates will represent the Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian and Republican parties in the general election in November. In some districts, only one party is represented, so the primary also will effectively determine who wins that office.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little faces a challenge from seven candidates, including the sitting lieutenant governor, as he seeks the Republican nomination and a second term as chief executive of the Gem State.

Along with Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Eagle financial planner Ed Humphreys emerged as the top three candidates in terms of fundraising leading up to Tuesday's primary election.

Current Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's entry into the Idaho governor's race opened up the race for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2022. Three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination: Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird and Daniel Gasiorowski of Placerville.

Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) are running unopposed in their parties' primaries. The Republican nominee will be on the ballot with both of those candidates in the November 8 general election.

In the race for attorney general, three Republicans are vying for their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election. Incumbent Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is running for his sixth term. He faces two challengers: former congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d'Alene attorney Arthur Macomber.

After two terms in office, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is not running for another term. Republican candidates Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza are running this year to succeed Denney. They're seeking the GOP nomination in Tuesday's primary election. Democratic candidate Shawn Keenan is running unopposed in his party's primary.

Among the statewide offices up for a vote in the May 17 Idaho Primary election is superintendent of public instruction. That officer leads the Idaho State Department of Education and oversees more than 800 public schools around Idaho.

K-12 education makes up the largest share of the state's general fund spending -- about $3.4 billion for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The superintendent is an ex officio member of the Idaho State Board of Education and a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners.

Current superintendent Sherri Ybarra is seeking a third term in this election year. In Tuesday's primary, she faces two Republican challengers: former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield of Oakley and former State Senator Branden Durst of Garden City.

In addition to congressional, statewide and legislative races, voters in the Idaho Primary on May 17 will elect party nominees for county offices and, in some communities, decide on bond and levy measures.

