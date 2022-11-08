Idaho Lieutenant Governor's race: Election live updates

Three candidates are vying to become Idaho's next Lieutenant Governor.

BOISE, Idaho — Three candidates are vying to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho — Scott Bedke (R), Terri Pickens Manweiler (D) and Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (CST).

Scott Bedke - Republican

The longtime Speaker of the House and Republican Representative is now vying to be the next Idaho lieutenant governor. Bedke describes himself as a pro-life, pro-gun, and limited government constitutional conservative. He has served in the Idaho House of Representatives since 2000 and as speaker since 2012, making him the longest-serving speaker in the state's history.

His family's roots in Idaho date back to the 1870s when his great-grandfather homesteaded in Oakley. Bedke is a cattle rancher, a husband, a father of four and a grandfather of 14.

Bedke was born in Twin Falls and graduated from Oakley High School. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance from Brigham Young University and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served in multiple committees and positions.

Terri Pickens Manweiler - Democrat

The founding partner of Pickens Law, P.A., Terri Pickens Manweiler is the democratic candidate for Idaho's Lt. Governor. At the firm she started in 2008, she practices in the area of real estate litigation, construction litigation and general commercial litigation. She also is a member of the Idaho State Bar, the Idaho Women Lawyers, the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association, and is licensed to practice before the United States District Court, the District of Idaho and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pickens Manweiler is a fourth-generation Idahoan and was born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated from Highland High School and went on to the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science in 1994. She returned to Idaho to attend the University of Idaho College of Law where she participated in the Idaho Law Review, Appellate Clinic, and she earned her J.D. in 1998. After law school, she was a Public Defender for Nez Perce County in Lewiston. In 1999, Terri relocated to Boise to start her career as a trial attorney.

Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) - Constitution

Pro-Life is running for Lt. Governor with the Constitution Party. His wife of 40 years, Kirsten Faith Richardson, is also running as a candidate with the Constitution Party, her ninth run for the Idaho senate. According to Pro-Life's website, they believe in alternative medicine and are against all vaccinations, believing they are harmful to immune systems. They also believe vaccination should not be used on children or required for employment, education, medical treatment, or any conceivable reason.

