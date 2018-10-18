BOISE — BOISE - Idaho's candidates for lieutenant governor staked out far different positions on Medicaid expansion, minimum wage and abortion during a debate Wednesday on Idaho Public Television.

Former state Rep. Janice McGeachin and Army veteran and software engineer Kristin Collum are vying to succeed Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who is running for governor.

McGeachin, a Republican, promised to hold onto Idaho's "conservative values," saying she opposes same-sex marriage, abortion and Medicaid expansion, and supports gun rights and limited government.

Kristin Collum, a Democrat, described herself as a moderate who would work to collaborate with those on the right and the left for the good of "Team Idaho." Collum supports Medicaid expansion, says abortion is a personal decision and not a matter for the state to decide, and, like McGeachin, supports gun rights.

