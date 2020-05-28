x
Idaho gets 14K more absentee ballot requests after extension

If all voters who requested absentee ballots actually return them and vote, Idaho would see a record-high turnout for a primary election.
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho has received another 14,000 absentee ballot requests after a federal court extended the deadline for the primary election because of website problems that kept some voters from filing their requests on time. 

The Idaho Press reports that Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said about 3,000 of the requests were submitted online after the Friday extension.

If all voters who requested absentee ballots actually return them and vote, Idaho would see a record-high turnout for a primary election. 

Voters who are just now receiving their ballots in the mail are advised to complete them immediately and deliver them in person by the Tuesday deadline.

