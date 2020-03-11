Idaho ballot tracker showing your absentee vote still not received? Election officials have advice to make sure your vote is counted

With a high rate of absentee and early voting, Idaho election numbers show record engagement. Some voters are worried their ballot never made it back though.

BOISE, Idaho — After months of anticipation and preparation, Tuesday marks Election Day 2020.

“It is 2020 and the one thing we’ve learned in 2020 is that we don’t know what to expect around the corner,” said Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.

Houck says with that in mind, election officials around the state have worked for months to prepare, prepare, and prepare.

“We’ve taken that approach," said Houck. "We’ve done things with this election that we would have never imagined having to prepare for, and then we’ve seen those things come into play and be utilized and those plans actually start to roll out.”

A major difference this election cycle, record use of absentee and early voting. Clerks around Idaho have prepared to take Election Day on in different ways. The numbers don’t lie, already nearly half of Idaho’s one-million registered voters have cast their ballot.

“There were 421,500 absentee ballots requested statewide. As of this morning 355,000, just over 355,000, had been returned. When you add that with the 137,000, roughly, early voters that’s puts us right at 492,000 as of this morning,” Houck said.

More absentee ballots will be received leading up to Election Day, and the state expects a few thousands same-day registrations at the polls. When it’s all said and done, Idaho is expected to break records for total votes for an election, early voting numbers, and participation percentages.

Some voters who sent their absentee ballots in say when they check the online tools at IdahoVotes.Gov, it doesn’t show their ballot was received. If you're in that boat and worried about your ballot status because of mail system or other issues, Houck advises going to your polling location on Election Day to vote.

“They will basically block your absentee at that point from being received, issue you an in-person ballot, and away you go,” Houck said.

Idaho’s new voting system prevents fraud like someone voting absentee and then at the polls. Poll workers have access to all the info.

“They’ll be able to verify, and you will be able to vote in-person if it has not been received. If it’s been received, you’re set. You just went a little bit further to find that out,” Houck said.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in your local time zone. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

“Even if ballots are coming up short, even if there are technical difficulties, even if the power goes out, the key is be in line and stay in line after 8 o’clock. If you are there at 8:01 p.m., you’ve missed it. If you are there at 7:59 p.m., before 8 o’clock, when that clock ticks the poll worker caps that line,” Houck said.

