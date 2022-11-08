Idaho Attorney General's race: live election updates

Republican Raul Labrador pulled well ahead of Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh after the first batch of returns showed a tight race.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Congressman Raul Labrador will be the next Idaho Attorney General.

As of Wednesday morning, with more than 90% of precincts reporting, Labrador, the Republican nominee, was leading Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh by more than 100,000 votes.

Labrador served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before he ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018. The attorney from Eagle defeated five-term Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the 2022 Idaho Republican Primary.

Tom Arkoosh - Democrat

Tom Arkoosh is a fourth-generation Idahoan with 44 years of legal experience. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in government and economics. Arkoosh also received his law degree from the University of the Idaho College of Law.

Arkoosh has completed appellate work before the Idaho Court of Appeals, the Idaho Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Arkoosh promises on his website that his legal duty will be the people of the state of Idaho, not partisan or special interests, it says.

On Oct. 11, nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans endorsed Arkoosh for attorney general, including former House Representatives, Senators and former members of law enforcement.

Raul Labrador - Republican

The former congressman, Raul Labrador , is an attorney who served two terms in the Idaho House of Representatives and four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.. He defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary.

Labrador says on his website he would like to "preserve" Idaho's conservative values. He earned a 96% "conservative rating" from the American Conservative Union and 100% Family Research Council and National Right to Life scores, his website says.

