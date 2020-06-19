Idaho: Throw out education funding ballot initiative lawsuit

The Idaho attorney general's office submitted the filing to U.S. District Court on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — State officials say a lawsuit seeking more time to collect signatures for an education funding ballot initiative should be thrown out.

The Idaho attorney general's office in a filing submitted to U.S. District Court on Thursday says the Reclaim Idaho group's own decisions and delays in taking action caused it to miss the May 1 deadline to gather the required signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot.

Reclaim Idaho in the lawsuit filed earlier this month contends that emergency orders from Republican Gov. Brad Little during the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutionally limited the group's signature collecting ability.