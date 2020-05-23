Judge extends Idaho absentee ballot requests until Tuesday, May 26

The ruling came down Friday after a congressional candidate argued the Secretary of State's website crashed on the deadline day.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill has ruled that Idahoans will have until Tuesday, May 26 to request an absentee ballot for the May primary election.

The extension was granted Friday evening after a hearing in Boise.

The ruling comes after Nicholas Jones, a candidate for Congress in District one, claimed the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, where voters go to request an absentee ballot, repeatedly crashed on the deadline day – Tuesday. It seems many voters waited until the last minute to take part in the state’s first-ever mail-in election.

Jones won his case and voters now have until Tuesday at 8 p.m. local time to ask for a mail-in ballot.



Secretary of State Lawerence Denney sent out a letter to county clerks Friday evening outlining the details of the extension granted by the court.

As of Friday, 415,000 ballots had been requested. The Secretary of State’s office says if everyone who requested a ballot votes, it would be the highest turnout for a primary election that did not involve a governor’s race in state history.

