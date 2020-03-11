How to see live 2020 Idaho election results

We will have complete coverage and live election results on KTVB.COM and in our app. We'll also have crews doing live coverage and analysis throughout the evening.

BOISE, Idaho — After casting votes for U.S. president and dozens of other races across the Gem State, Idahoans will likely be anxiously waiting for election results.

KTVB will have live election results as soon as polls close. All Idaho polls close at 8 p.m., but results won't be available until after 9 p.m. mountain time since part of Northern Idaho is in the pacific time zone.

Watch KTVB beginning at 4 p.m. on Election Day to see our local coverage from staff in the studio and in the field. Stay on KTVB 7 to watch an NBC News Special on Decision 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9:56 p.m.

KTVB will have a special digital-only election show on KTVB.COM, the KTVB app and the KTVB YouTube channel beginning at 8:26 p.m., continuing into the KTVB News at 10 p.m.

Our digital show will include election results after 9 p.m., analysis and a live look at what's happening in your area.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are the frontrunners in the presidential race. But Trump and Biden are not the only presidential candidates on Idaho ballots. Five third-party and independent candidates - including rapper Kanye West - are each making their case to become president.

Idaho voters will also be asked to choose their representatives in Congress. Incumbents Jim Risch, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson are facing challenges from Democrats and third-party candidates.

All Idahoans will see a state constitutional amendment on their ballots. The proposed amendment would keep the number of legislative districts and state senators at 35 and could not be changed during redistricting.

Results on your computer or phone

The latest election results will be available on KTVB.COM and the KTVB mobile app on election night and throughout the following days.

Live updates to key races in Idaho will be available online on our Elections page. You can also see them in the KTVB app.

How to watch coverage

You can tune in to KTVB broadcasts from your phone, computer or TV.