Voters back $14 million school bond in Homedale

HOMEDALE, Idaho — A $14 million bond earmarked for critical improvements at Homedale High School has passed.

Voters cast their ballots 463 to 107 in support of the bond. The funding measure garnered more than 90% support in Canyon County and nearly 68% in Owyhee County.

The 15-year bond will cost homeowners $212 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, but will not increase the tax rate, according to the district.

The $14 million will go towards updating the power, heating, cooling, and alarm systems at Homedale High School, as well as building a new auxillary gym and four or five new science and math classrooms, and update restrooms, existing classrooms, the gym floor and lighting on the football field.

