Hailey residents pass local-option tax

The measure will increase taxes on vehicle rentals, hotel rooms, restaurant food and alcohol sales.

HAILEY, Idaho — Voters in Hailey overwhelmingly backed a local-option tax in the city during Idaho's May primary election.

More than 80% - 1,087 people - voted in favor of instituting the tax, while 260 people, or just over 19%, voted against it.

The new tax will be in place for the next 30 years. It adds a 3% tax on vehicle rentals and hotel or motel rooms, a 2% tax on the retail sale of liquor by-the-drink, wine and beer, and a 1% tax on the sale of restaurant food.

The money collected will go toward Hailey's emergency services, parks, road repair and snow removal, town and public transit improvements and city promotion.

