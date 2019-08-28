BOISE, Idaho — Voters in Parma approved a supplemental school levy that would raise $450,000 each year for two years by a narrow margin on Tuesday.

The unofficial results have 146 votes in favor and 123 votes against, with a margin of approval of 8.56%.

The levy only needed a simple majority to pass.

Voters in Middleton also went to the polls to vote on whether or not to recall three of the five members of the Middleton School District Board of Trustees, but those recall efforts failed.

Between both elections, less than 1,000 people voted and only 11.22% of registered voters turned out.

RELATED: Recall efforts to remove three members of the Middleton School District Board of Trustees fail