BOISE, Idaho — Voters in southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon went to the polls on Tuesday to decide funding requests from various taxing districts, including schools, counties, library districts, and fire districts. Director and trustee races were also up for vote.
Below you will find a county-by-county list of all races and funding requests. Polls close at 8 p.m. Mountain Time, and the list will be updated to include the results (in bold) as they come in.
ADA COUNTY
Boise Warm Springs Water District
Director (vote for 2)
- Steven A. Hatfield
- Liz Kreipl
- Bob Sutter
Kuna Library District
Trustee
- Barbara A. Powell
- Linda F. Brunetti
Trustee (vote for 2)
- Marie Leavitt
- Joan Gidney
Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $450,000 per year for 10 years
- For renovation of library building
- Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass
Kuna Rural Fire District
- Special Tax Levy
- $1,100,000
- Will be established as base budget
Meridian Library District
Trustee
- Jeff Kohler
- Megan Larsen
- Barney Greenspan
Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $1.4 million per year for 10 years
- For construction and renovation of library facilities
- Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass
- More information
Adams County
Bear Fire District
- Request to dissolve Bear Fire District
Cambridge School District
- Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
- $100,000 per year for five years
Meadows Valley School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $189,000 per year for two years
Salmon River Joint School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $525,000
BLAINE COUNTY
City of Hailey
- Electric Utility Franchise Fee Levy
- Increase of Idaho Power franchise fee from 1 percent to 3 percent
- For infrastructure improvements
CANYON COUNTY
Canyon County Jail
- General Obligation Bond
- $187,000,000
- For construction of new jail facility
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer would be $94.43 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
Golden Gate Highway District
Sub District 3 Commissioner
- Justyn Amick
- Fred Sarceda
CASSIA COUNTY
City of Burley
- Override Levy
- $277,280
- To provide additional funding for Burley Public Library
Murtaugh Highway District
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Rocky T. Matthews
- Clayton Howard
Minidoka Joint School District
- General Obligation Bond
- $21,000,000
- For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools
GEM COUNTY
Emmett Independent School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $1,500,000 per year for two years
GOODING COUNTY
Bliss Highway District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 3
- Jacob Patterson
- Joe Kelso
Hagerman School District
- Supplemental Levy
- $200,000 per year for two years
JEROME COUNTY
Hillsdale Highway District
Trustee, Zone 3
- Vance Lehmann
- Robert Vern Heath
Jerome Highway District
Trustee, Zone 1
- Mike Praegitzer
- Larry Covey
LINCOLN COUNTY
Malheur County, Ore.
Ontario School District
General Obligation Bond
- $25,000,000
- For improvements to Ontario High School and other schools
Owyhee County
City of Grand View
- Recall of City Council Member John Morrison
TWIN FALLS COUNTY
Murtaugh Highway District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 3
- Rocky T. Matthews
- Clayton Howard
Twin Falls Highway District
Commissioner, Subdistrict 2
- Gene Kafader
- Art Baily
Commissioner, Subdistrict 3
- Brian Davis
- Ron Pierce
City of Twin Falls
- General Obligation Bond
- $36,000,000
- For construction of three new fire stations and a firefighter training facility
- The estimated average annual taxpayer cost would be $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
VALLEY COUNTY
City of Donnelly
- Request for local-option sales tax on short-term rentals
- To be used for city improvements
Northern Valley Recreation District
- Request to create recreation district
WASHINGTON COUNTY
City of Cambridge
- Special Revenue Bond Election
- $1,750,000
- For improvements to city water system
Weiser Valley Highway District
Commissioner, Sub-District 1
- Wayne L. Stafford
Commissioner, Sub-District 3
- Tim Smedley
- Bruce A. Winegar