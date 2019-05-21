BOISE, Idaho — Voters in southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon went to the polls on Tuesday to decide funding requests from various taxing districts, including schools, counties, library districts, and fire districts. Director and trustee races were also up for vote.

Below you will find a county-by-county list of all races and funding requests. Polls close at 8 p.m. Mountain Time, and the list will be updated to include the results (in bold) as they come in.

ADA COUNTY

Boise Warm Springs Water District

Director (vote for 2)

Steven A. Hatfield

Liz Kreipl

Bob Sutter

Kuna Library District

Trustee

Barbara A. Powell

Linda F. Brunetti

Trustee (vote for 2)

Marie Leavitt

Joan Gidney

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$450,000 per year for 10 years

For renovation of library building

Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass

Kuna Rural Fire District

Special Tax Levy

$1,100,000

Will be established as base budget

Meridian Library District

Trustee

Jeff Kohler

Megan Larsen

Barney Greenspan

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$1.4 million per year for 10 years

For construction and renovation of library facilities

Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass

Adams County

Bear Fire District

Request to dissolve Bear Fire District

Cambridge School District

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$100,000 per year for five years

Meadows Valley School District

Supplemental Levy

$189,000 per year for two years

Salmon River Joint School District

Supplemental Levy

$525,000

BLAINE COUNTY

City of Hailey

Electric Utility Franchise Fee Levy

Increase of Idaho Power franchise fee from 1 percent to 3 percent

For infrastructure improvements

CANYON COUNTY

Canyon County Jail

General Obligation Bond

$187,000,000

For construction of new jail facility

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer would be $94.43 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

Kuna Library District

Trustee

Barbara A. Powell

Linda F. Brunetti

Trustee (vote for 2)

Marie Leavitt

Joan Gidney

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$450,000 per year for 10 years

For renovation of library building

Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass

Kuna Rural Fire District

Special Tax Levy

$1,100,000

Will be established as base budget

Golden Gate Highway District

Sub District 3 Commissioner

Justyn Amick

Fred Sarceda

CASSIA COUNTY

City of Burley

Override Levy

$277,280

To provide additional funding for Burley Public Library

Murtaugh Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

Rocky T. Matthews

Clayton Howard

Minidoka Joint School District

General Obligation Bond

$21,000,000

For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

GEM COUNTY

Emmett Independent School District

Supplemental Levy

$1,500,000 per year for two years

GOODING COUNTY

Bliss Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

Jacob Patterson

Joe Kelso

Hagerman School District

Supplemental Levy

$200,000 per year for two years

JEROME COUNTY

Hillsdale Highway District

Trustee, Zone 3

Vance Lehmann

Robert Vern Heath

Jerome Highway District

Trustee, Zone 1

Mike Praegitzer

Larry Covey

Minidoka Joint School District

General Obligation Bond

$21,000,000

For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

LINCOLN COUNTY

Jerome Highway District

Trustee, Zone 1

Mike Praegitzer

Larry Covey

Hillsdale Highway District

Trustee, Zone 3

Vance Lehmann

Robert Vern Heath

Minidoka Joint School District

General Obligation Bond

$21,000,000

For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

Malheur County, Ore.

Ontario School District

General Obligation Bond

$25,000,000

For improvements to Ontario High School and other schools

Owyhee County

City of Grand View

Recall of City Council Member John Morrison

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Murtaugh Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

Rocky T. Matthews

Clayton Howard

Twin Falls Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

Gene Kafader

Art Baily

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

Brian Davis

Ron Pierce

City of Twin Falls

General Obligation Bond

$36,000,000

For construction of three new fire stations and a firefighter training facility

The estimated average annual taxpayer cost would be $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

VALLEY COUNTY

City of Donnelly

Request for local-option sales tax on short-term rentals

To be used for city improvements

Northern Valley Recreation District

Request to create recreation district

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Cambridge School District

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$100,000 per year for five years

City of Cambridge

Special Revenue Bond Election

$1,750,000

For improvements to city water system

Weiser Valley Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-District 1

Wayne L. Stafford

Commissioner, Sub-District 3