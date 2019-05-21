BOISE, Idaho — Voters in southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon went to the polls on Tuesday to decide funding requests from various taxing districts, including schools, counties, library districts, and fire districts. Director and trustee races were also up for vote. 

Below you will find a county-by-county list of all races and funding requests. Polls close at 8 p.m. Mountain Time, and the list will be updated to include the results (in bold) as they come in.

For a look at election-related stories and other voter resources check out our Voter Guide page.

ADA COUNTY

Boise Warm Springs Water District

Director (vote for 2)

  • Steven A. Hatfield
  • Liz Kreipl
  • Bob Sutter

Kuna Library District

Trustee

  • Barbara A. Powell
  • Linda F. Brunetti

Trustee (vote for 2)

  • Marie Leavitt
  • Joan Gidney

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

  • $450,000 per year for 10 years
  • For renovation of library building
  • Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass

Kuna Rural Fire District

  • Special Tax Levy
  • $1,100,000
  • Will be established as base budget

Meridian Library District

Trustee

  • Jeff Kohler    
  • Megan Larsen
  • Barney Greenspan

Special Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

  • $1.4 million per year for 10 years
  • For construction and renovation of library facilities
  • Requires 55 percent voter approval to pass
  • More information

Adams County

Bear Fire District

  • Request to dissolve Bear Fire District

Cambridge School District

  • Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
  • $100,000 per year for five years

Meadows Valley School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  • $189,000 per year for two years

Salmon River Joint School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  • $525,000

BLAINE COUNTY

City of Hailey

  • Electric Utility Franchise Fee Levy
  • Increase of Idaho Power franchise fee from 1 percent to 3 percent
  • For infrastructure improvements

CANYON COUNTY

Canyon County Jail

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $187,000,000
  • For construction of new jail facility
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer would be $94.43 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

Golden Gate Highway District

Sub District 3 Commissioner

  • Justyn Amick
  • Fred Sarceda

CASSIA COUNTY

City of Burley

  • Override Levy
  • $277,280
  • To provide additional funding for Burley Public Library

Murtaugh Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Rocky T. Matthews
  • Clayton Howard

Minidoka Joint School District 

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $21,000,000
  • For construction of new schools and improvements to existing schools

GEM COUNTY

Emmett Independent School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  • $1,500,000 per year for two years

GOODING COUNTY

Bliss Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

  • Jacob Patterson
  • Joe Kelso

Hagerman School District

  • Supplemental Levy
  •  $200,000 per year for two years

JEROME COUNTY

Hillsdale Highway District

Trustee, Zone 3

  • Vance Lehmann
  • Robert Vern Heath

Jerome Highway District

Trustee, Zone 1

  • Mike Praegitzer
  • Larry Covey

LINCOLN COUNTY

Malheur County, Ore.

Ontario School District

General Obligation Bond

  • $25,000,000
  • For improvements to Ontario High School and other schools

Owyhee County

City of Grand View

  • Recall of City Council Member John Morrison

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Twin Falls Highway District

Commissioner, Subdistrict 2

  • Gene Kafader
  • Art Baily

Commissioner, Subdistrict 3

  • Brian Davis
  • Ron Pierce

City of Twin Falls 

  • General Obligation Bond
  • $36,000,000
  • For construction of three new fire stations and a firefighter training facility
  • The estimated average annual taxpayer cost would be $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value

VALLEY COUNTY

City of Donnelly

  • Request for local-option sales tax on short-term rentals
  • To be used for city improvements 

Northern Valley Recreation District

  • Request to create recreation district

WASHINGTON COUNTY

City of Cambridge

  • Special Revenue Bond Election
  • $1,750,000
  • For improvements to city water system

Weiser Valley Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-District 1

  • Wayne L. Stafford

Commissioner, Sub-District 3

  • Tim Smedley
  • Bruce A. Winegar