Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies

Several Idaho school districts had funding measures up for a vote on Tuesday. See what the results are for where you live here.

BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners.

Vallivue School District (Canyon County)

  • Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)

Yes: 55.9%

No: 44.1%

MEASURE PASSED

  • Purpose: District-wide enhancement programs, transportation, classroom curriculum, salaries and benefits, technology devices and support
  • Amount: $7 million per year for two years, for a total of $14 million.
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $76 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy places and existing levy that expires on June 24, 2024, and that currently costs $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, if the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase the tax by $27 per $100,000 pf taxable assessed value.

Valley School District (Jerome County)

  • Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)

Yes: 60.66%

No: 39.34%

MEASURE PASSED

  • Purpose: Salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, non-reimbursable student travel expenses
  • Amount: $300,000 per years for two years, for a total of $600,000.
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions. 

Shoshone School District (Lincoln and Jerome counties)

  • Special General Obligation Bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass)

Yes: 56.15%

No: 43.85%

DID NOT PASS

  • Purpose:
    • Financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school
    • Renovating and remodeling the high school, including modifications to the entrance, acquiring and constructing office additions and security enhancements
    • Acquiring and constructing a new multipurpose facility
    • Renovating other existing school facilities, and costs and related expenses
  • Amount: Up to $8.2 million over 20 years.
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions. 

Castleford School District (Owyhee and Twin Falls counties)

  • Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)

Yes: 75.63%

No: 24.37%

MEASURE PASSED

  • Purpose: 
    • Repairs, replacement, maintenance of facilities
    • Salaries and benefits (coaches, teachers, support staff) 
    • Curriculum        
    • Extra-Curricular Services (field trips, athletic bussing)  
    • Classroom supplies and materials 
  • Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, for a total of $700,000.
  • Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Related Articles

