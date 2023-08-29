Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies

Several Idaho school districts had funding measures up for a vote on Tuesday. See what the results are for where you live here.

BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners.

Vallivue School District (Canyon County)

Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)

Yes: 55.9%

No: 44.1%

Purpose: District-wide enhancement programs, transportation, classroom curriculum, salaries and benefits, technology devices and support

District-wide enhancement programs, transportation, classroom curriculum, salaries and benefits, technology devices and support Amount: $7 million per year for two years, for a total of $14 million.

$7 million per year for two years, for a total of $14 million. Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $76 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy places and existing levy that expires on June 24, 2024, and that currently costs $49 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, if the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase the tax by $27 per $100,000 pf taxable assessed value.

Valley School District (Jerome County)

Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)

Yes: 60.66%

No: 39.34%

Purpose: Salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, non-reimbursable student travel expenses

Salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, non-reimbursable student travel expenses Amount: $300,000 per years for two years, for a total of $600,000.

$300,000 per years for two years, for a total of $600,000. Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Shoshone School District (Lincoln and Jerome counties)

Special General Obligation Bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass)

Yes: 56.15%

No: 43.85%

Purpose: Financing the costs of acquiring and constructing a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school Renovating and remodeling the high school, including modifications to the entrance, acquiring and constructing office additions and security enhancements Acquiring and constructing a new multipurpose facility Renovating other existing school facilities, and costs and related expenses

Amount: Up to $8.2 million over 20 years.

Up to $8.2 million over 20 years. Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $127.86 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

Castleford School District (Owyhee and Twin Falls counties)

Supplemental Levy (simple majority required to pass)

Yes: 75.63%

No: 24.37%

Purpose : Repairs, replacement, maintenance of facilities Salaries and benefits (coaches, teachers, support staff) Curriculum Extra-Curricular Services (field trips, athletic bussing) Classroom supplies and materials

: Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, for a total of $700,000.

$350,000 per year for two years, for a total of $700,000. Estimated average annual cost to taxpayers: $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.

