McCall library bond falls short by narrow margin

More than 64 percent of voters backed the measure, coming in just under the supermajority the bond needed to pass.

MCCALL, Idaho — The City of McCall's plan to renovate and expand their existing library failed to get enough backing from voters.

A total of 707 people - or 64.04% of the ballots cast - were in favor of the $6.2 million bond. But the measure needed a two-thirds supermajority, or 66.66% of the vote in order to secure passage.

The 20-year bond would have funded the renovation of the current library's 4,200-square foot space as well as paid for a new 12,000-square-foot building that would have held adult, youth and children's library space, a new City Council chambers, and meeting and office space.

According to McCall, the existing library has seen few changes since 1972, while the city's population has nearly doubled. Circulation has gone up 82% in the past 13 years.

The city was counting on about $2 million in grants to cover the rest of the project's estimated $8.2 million in costs. The bond would have cost taxpayers an estimated $27.51 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

It is unclear whether the city will seek to put the bond forward again in future elections.