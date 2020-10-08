Early voting gets underway in Ada and Canyon counties

Voters have until Friday, August 21st to cast their ballot early for the upcoming election.

BOISE, Idaho — Early voting for the August 25th election got underway in Ada and Canyon counties on Monday, August 10.

Early voting at Ada County Elections and Meridian City Hall will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, August 10-21.

Eligible voters may vote at any of the early voting locations.

Voters not registered in advance may do so and vote at each of these locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence.

The West Ada School District's request for a $14 million supplemental levy will be on the ballot for voters within that district.

To determine if you are eligible to vote in this election and preview your ballot, please visit their website, call (208) 287-6860, or email elections@adacounty.id.gov.

Ada County early voting locations:

Ada County Elections – 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Suite 100, Boise



Meridian City Hall – 33 E. Broadway Ave, Meridian



Canyon County early voting will be held at the Canyon County Elections Office located at 1102 E. Chicago Street in Caldwell from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10-21.

And polling locations will also be open on Election Day, August 25th.